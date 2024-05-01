Annual Membership 2024/5

Individual
$30

$15 of your membership is allocated to Savannah local peer support, education, and advocacy efforts. Choice of a PFLAG supporter swag.
Family
$50

$35 of your membership is allocated to Savannah local peer support, education, and advocacy efforts. Three PFLAG supporter swag items.
Pride
$100

$85 of your membership is allocated to Savannah local peer support, education, and advocacy efforts. Five PFLAG supporter swag items. PLUS: Pride members receive 25% off PFLAG Savannah events.
Rainbow
$500

100% of your membership is allocated to Savannah local peer support, education, and advocacy efforts. Free PFLAG grocery tote bag. PLUS: Rainbow members receive two free tickets for all PFLAG Savannah events and an invitation to apply for becoming a member of the PFLAG Board of Directors as an active member of the chapter.
