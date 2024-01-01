BG Amplify Membership - 2024

On behalf of the BG Amplify Foundation we would like to express our sincere gratitude for your membership and support.





Your commitment to our cause plays a vital role in ensuring the sustainability of our art programs within the community. Your contributions directly contribute to providing deserving recipients the financial assistance necessary to participate in local arts programs.





By being a member of BG Amplify Foundation, you are not only investing in the arts but also in the future of talented individuals who may not have had the opportunity otherwise. Your dedication helps us create a more vibrant and inclusive community where creativity thrives and dreams are nurtured.





Thank you once again for your generosity and belief in our mission. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of aspiring artists and enriching our community through the power of the arts.





Executive Director,

Matt DeVore