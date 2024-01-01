Logo
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary
Yoga with Oksana on the farm

1117 N Britton Rd, Union Grove, WI 53182, USA

Please join us for yoga on the farm! 

Join Oksana 500-RYT for an all-level slow flow class. We'll take our time to explore the bandhas (energy locks) and dristi (focus) within each pose, focusing on functionality in order to build a strong foundation. When linking together movement with breath, we'll fully embody every pose and feel confidently balanced, strong, and stable within the practice. Class will end with a deep stretch cool down and a savasana guided by the gentle sounds of Koshi Chimes. 


Classes will be followed by a tour with one of our volunteers to meet our residents!


Please arrive 15 minutes early to get you signed in and secure a comfortable spot for Yoga.

