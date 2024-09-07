MLK Montessori School SmartStart Soirée 2024

Individual Entry to the MLK Montessori School SmartStart Soirée on Thursday, October 3 at 6 p.m. Appetizers included with ticket purchase. Cash bar. Event Venue: Classic Café, 4832 Hillegas Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46818
Table of 8
$500
Group of 8 Tickets to the MLK Montessori School SmartStart Soirée on Thursday, October 3 at 6 p.m. Appetizers included with ticket purchase. Cash bar. Your group will have a designated table. Event Venue: Classic Café, 4832 Hillegas Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46818
Pre-order Wine - Dream Spirit White
$50
Add a bottle of our private label WHITE wine crafted exclusively for this event by Cultured Urban Winery. Dreams Spirit Washington Riesling is a light and refreshing, well-balanced white wine. It’s smooth and easy to drink. There are floral notes with hints of green apple and lime. This is a great match with seafood and chicken entrees or by itself.
Pre-order Wine - Dreamers Choice Red
$60
Add a bottle of our private label RED wine crafted exclusively for this event by Cultured Urban Winery. Dreamers Choice Red Blend is a red wine with traces of raspberry, plum, and cherry in every sip. This bright and fruity red is a soft blend that makes it the perfect pairing for your next cookout with grilled meats or vegetables. The perfect refresher on a simmering summer afternoon, this sweet red blend is best served chilled.
