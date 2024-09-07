MLK Montessori School SmartStart Soirée 2024

Add a bottle of our private label RED wine crafted exclusively for this event by Cultured Urban Winery. Dreamers Choice Red Blend is a red wine with traces of raspberry, plum, and cherry in every sip. This bright and fruity red is a soft blend that makes it the perfect pairing for your next cookout with grilled meats or vegetables. The perfect refresher on a simmering summer afternoon, this sweet red blend is best served chilled.

Add a bottle of our private label RED wine crafted exclusively for this event by Cultured Urban Winery. Dreamers Choice Red Blend is a red wine with traces of raspberry, plum, and cherry in every sip. This bright and fruity red is a soft blend that makes it the perfect pairing for your next cookout with grilled meats or vegetables. The perfect refresher on a simmering summer afternoon, this sweet red blend is best served chilled.

seeMoreDetailsMobile