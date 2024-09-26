Happy Day Plants Silent Auction

Show your support for Happy Day Plants with this exclusive merchandise bundle! The package includes a stylish Happy Day Plant Person hoodie, Happy Day black logo t-shirt, Happy Day trucker hat, and Happy Day tote bag. Perfect for plant lovers and supporters of our mission!
6" Potted Plant
$30
Brighten up your home or office with a beautiful 6" potted plant from Happy Day Plants! Choose from a variety of healthy, vibrant plants that will add a touch of nature and serenity to your space.
Front Row Seats for 6 - Downtown Longmont Lights Parade
$150
Experience the magic of the annual Downtown Longmont Lights Parade from the best seats in the house! This package includes front row seating for six people in front of Happy Day Plants on Saturday, December 14th at 5 p.m.. Enjoy delicious snacks and non-alcoholic beverages on us!
Note: If the winner of the front-row seats at the Christmas parade is unable to attend, they may transfer the prize to a friend or family member. The transfer must be arranged prior to the event and communicated to Happy Day Plants staff.
$300 HDP Gift Card & Norfolk Pine Plant
$150
Treat yourself or someone special to a $300 Happy Day Plants gift card and a stunning Norfolk Pine plant. Whether you're looking to expand your plant collection or need the perfect gift, this package has you covered!
Plants and Pizza Party for 10 People
$250
Gather your friends or family for an unforgettable Plants and Pizza Party at Happy Day Plants! This private event for 10 people includes a fun, hands-on plant workshop where everyone can pot their own 4" plants, followed by delicious pizza from Rosalee's Pizzeria. Perfect for celebrations, team-building, or just a fun night out with family and friends.
Note: The Plants and Pizza Party will be coordinated with the winner and scheduled at a mutually convenient time.
Propogation Stand
$100
Bring the beauty of propagation into your home with this elegant propagation plant holder, perfect for displaying cuttings and watching them grow. Crafted from glass and metal, This piece is both stylish and functional, ideal for plant lovers who want to nurture new life from their favorite greenery. We’re thrilled to add this highly sought-after piece from our shop to the silent auction lineup!
