Mr. Barry’s Ministry's Activities Fund Raffle 2024

#3 Tickets for $5 Hello, I hope this message finds you safe, well, and in the best of spiritual health and hope today. We are excited to announce a raffle to raise funds for new equipment to enhance the activities for our disabled senior citizens at The Court of Palm Aire Assisted Living Facility. Our goal is to purchase a new Wii system for our movie theater, as the current system is missing its remote controls. We also need new controls and a few upgraded games. The funds raised will allow us to offer engaging activities such as a Nightly Bowling League, Tennis League, Golf Tournaments, and much more. These activities have been a huge success at other Court of Palm Aire facilities, and we are eager to bring the same joy and community spirit to our residents. Your support will help us provide continued healthy, fun, physical, and spiritual group activities that bring our community together. Thank you for your generosity and support!

