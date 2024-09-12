Miramar Young Marines's shop

Recruit Training Payment item
Recruit Training Payment
$350

Payment for Recruit Training

Poolee Program Fee
$200
Backpack item
Backpack
$100

Military Style backpack with a nametape

Baseball Cap item
Baseball Cap
$25

Baseball Style hat with Young Marines Logo

Sun Visor Hat item
Sun Visor Hat
$25

Sun Visor hat with Young Marines Logo

Polo Shirt item
Polo Shirt
$35

Young Marines polo shirt

Hoodie Shirt item
Hoodie Shirt
$45
Jacket item
Jacket
$50

Jacket with Young Marines Logo on it

Pre order hydration package item
Pre order hydration package
$30

Customized hydration package.
Hydration package includes canteen, sleeve and belt buckle. Will be used for 4th of July and future events.

Poolee/Recruit PT shirt item
Poolee/Recruit PT shirt
$20

Poolee shirts come in yellow and recruit shirts come in red

PT shorts item
PT shorts
$20

black basketball shorts with Young Marines emblem

MYM Garment Covers item
MYM Garment Covers
$20

Custom garment covers for Young Marine Uniforms. The BACK photo shows a white background but will be black, just like our new green PT shirts.

Shoe travel bags item
Shoe travel bags
$10

Drawstring bags for dress shoes and small boots. Great for those who wear Charlie’s. Large size bags coming soon….

