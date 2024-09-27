Kayla’s Tiny Toe Beans Greek Festival Raffle!!

Cat themed Gift Basket
Good for $50 off a session with Jessica Lynn at Opalus tattoo. Must be 18. Must book in advance and mention gift certificate at booking. Deposit may be required to hold booking.
$50 off adoption fee (valid for single adoption kitten fee or pair adoption fee), first check up at All Creatures Veterinary Hospital (only applies to exam, tests and vaccines not included), treats, toys, cardboard castle, our T-Shirt, our water resistant sticker, and other goodies!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing