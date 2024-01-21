Revolution vs Inter Miami Raffle

Want a chance to go see the New England Revolution square off against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami squad AND support your local youth soccer program? Middleton Youth Soccer is raffling off FOUR highly sought-after lower-bowl tickets to the Revolution vs Inter Miami game on Saturday night, April 27th!!! Tickets are $50 each and we will limit sales to 100 tickets.
All funds raised will go directly towards the Middleton Youth Soccer program.
Any questions, please reach out to Matt Alexander at [email protected]