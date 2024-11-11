Lughnasadh 2025 with Wade Mueller!

As our events gain popularity, we invite you to guarantee your comfort by securing a bed in advance if you're planning to join us for the weekend. This ticket is open to everyone, both members and non-members, and provides you with a cozy upstairs bed for the entire weekend. Please remember that this offer is intended for those staying with us and does not apply to campers or those staying elsewhere. If you’re sharing a bed, there’s no need to buy an extra "reserved bed" ticket. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions—we’re here to help!

As our events gain popularity, we invite you to guarantee your comfort by securing a bed in advance if you're planning to join us for the weekend. This ticket is open to everyone, both members and non-members, and provides you with a cozy upstairs bed for the entire weekend. Please remember that this offer is intended for those staying with us and does not apply to campers or those staying elsewhere. If you’re sharing a bed, there’s no need to buy an extra "reserved bed" ticket. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions—we’re here to help!

seeMoreDetailsMobile