Unwind and unleash your creativity at a Women's Night leading into Shavuot, where artistry meets inspiration in a vibrant ambiance. Join us for an evening of swirling brushes and swirling flavors, as we prepare for Shavuot with a delightful spread of cheese and wine and inspiration. Whether you're a seasoned artist or picking up a paintbrush for the first time, you'll have a blast. Lchaim to a night of creativity and community!