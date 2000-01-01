🍪💌 Cookiegrams for a Cause 💌🍪

C.A.R.E.S. is excited to partner with Cookies, Etc. to brighten the lives of Oakwood Care Center residents in February!





Here's your chance to make a double impact.





For just $20, you can sponsor a 4-pack of cookies that will be delivered to one of the 75 wonderful residents at Oakwood. Each cookiegram will also include a cheerful note from a Junior class student.





Not only will you bring smiles to Oakwood residents, but your generous contribution will also support C.A.R.E.S. in creating a safe and unforgettable post-prom experience for our students. It's a win-win!





Let's make a difference together. Supporting this initiative means supporting TWO incredible causes. Spread joy, share this initiative, and let's make this coming Valentine's one to remember for everyone involved. 💕🍪