NJ Lions 2025 State Convention Registration Form

Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package. ---- <> ----- ** MUST be purchase if purchasing Individual Affairs tickets ** ----- <> ------ PLEASE NOTE: that on the Checkout screen, under the items to be paid you will see an extra line item called "Support the 100% free platform we use!". If you DO NOT WANT TO DONATE to Zeffy for the administration fee, just SELECT "OTHER" where the percentage is, and write down "0.00".

Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package. ---- <> ----- ** MUST be purchase if purchasing Individual Affairs tickets ** ----- <> ------ PLEASE NOTE: that on the Checkout screen, under the items to be paid you will see an extra line item called "Support the 100% free platform we use!". If you DO NOT WANT TO DONATE to Zeffy for the administration fee, just SELECT "OTHER" where the percentage is, and write down "0.00".

seeMoreDetailsMobile