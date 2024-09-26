NJ Lions 2025 State Convention Registration Form

Value Package (Value Package includes ALL Individual Affair)
$200
Value Package includes ALL Individual Affair Tickets and Convention Badge: Registration, Convention Badge, Friday night dinner, Saturday Brunch and Saturday Evening Banquet. --------- <> ---------
** Please select dinner options for each event below. ** ---- <> ------
PLEASE NOTE: that on the Checkout screen, under the items to be paid you will see an extra line item called "Support the 100% free platform we use!". If you DO NOT WANT TO DONATE to Zeffy for the administration fee, just SELECT "OTHER" where the percentage is, and write down "0.00".
Convention Kickoff Reception on Thursday May 15th, 2025
$35
** VALUE PACKAGE OR CONVENTION BADGE NEEDS TO BE PURCHASE **
** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **
Convention Badge
$20
Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package. ---- <> -----
** MUST be purchase if purchasing Individual Affairs tickets ** ----- <> ------
PLEASE NOTE: that on the Checkout screen, under the items to be paid you will see an extra line item called "Support the 100% free platform we use!". If you DO NOT WANT TO DONATE to Zeffy for the administration fee, just SELECT "OTHER" where the percentage is, and write down "0.00".
Friday Evening Dinner
$90
See select dinner option below. Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package.
** CONVENTION BADGE NEEDS TO BE PURCHASE **
** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **
Saturday Brunch
$40
See select breakfast option below. Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package.
** CONVENTION BADGE NEEDS TO BE PURCHASE **
** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **
Saturday Evening Gala
$90
See select dinner option below. Do NOT need to purchase with Value Package.
** CONVENTION BADGE NEEDS TO BE PURCHASE **
** INDIVIDUAL AFFAIRS TICKET **
