Week 1: Time Travelers Camp (Ages 6-10) *SPECIAL DISCOUNT PRICING

Embark on an extraordinary journey through time at CSMA's Time Travelers Camp, a captivating week-long adventure tailored for ages 6 to 10. Here, young explorers will delve into the realms of music, visual art, theater, and dance, igniting their creativity and curiosity through hands-on activities and engaging classes. Guided by seasoned instructors, campers will immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and stories of bygone eras. The Time Travelers Camp promises an unforgettable fusion of learning and fun, where the past comes alive in the imaginations of tomorrow's artists and innovators.

* Note: Family share time is on Fri, 7/12 at 2 pm.