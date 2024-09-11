Minority Mountain Bikers (part of Vibe Tribe Adventures)
MMB Bentonville Clincs & Activities
Meet & Greet - Wednesday at 6pm
free
Join your fellow MMB members, MTB skills instructors, partnering organizations, sponsors, and others at the Ledger building. Food and drinks provided.
Yoga at Coler - Thursday 8am
free
Join Kandice, from Yoga Story, for an all levels yoga class that will get you moving with flow and dynamic stretches. Focus on your breath and body while focusing your mind. All levels welcome!
Film Screenings and “Pass the Mic” - Thursday night
free
An inspirational evening at the Momentary. We will have a screening of BIPOC outdoor short-films (MMB Bentonville, Bike.poc on PBS America Outdoors, Angelo Washington – Trailblazer), followed by a panel discussion: Inspiring conversations on diversity and equity in the outdoors, with special guest speakers Ayesha McGowan, Dr. Timothy E. Nelson, and Emma Willis.
Yoga at Coler - Friday 8am
free
Join Kandice, from Yoga Story, for an all levels yoga class that will get you moving with flow and dynamic stretches. Focus on your breath and body while focusing your mind. All levels welcome!
Line Drive MTB Academy - On trail Friday am (10 slots)
free
On trail instruction at Slaughter Pen, Friday morning.
Utilizing hands-on coaching, develop your abilities in real-world conditions with real-time feedback and practical tips, you'll gain the skills and confidence to tackle any trail with ease. [Subject to change or be cancelled]
Line Drive MTB Academy - On trail Friday pm (10 slots)
free
On trail instruction at Slaughter Pen, Friday afternoon.
Utilizing hands-on coaching, develop your abilities in real-world conditions with real-time feedback and practical tips, you'll gain the skills and confidence to tackle any trail with ease. [Subject to change or be cancelled]
Lake Leaterwood Gravity Trails - Saturday (Shuttle $45)
free
For the intermediate to advanced rider. Eureka Springs, Arkansas has one of the best gravity trail systems in the country. There are blue and black level trails, and they can get fast and chunky, so bring your full-face helmet. The Arkansas Enduro Series is also hosting a race at the sister trail system and will have food trucks and other vendors at the field in Lake Leatherwood. This is your opportunity to watch and enjoy the finish line of an enduro series race. This is a shuttle-access park and there is a $45 charge for the shuttle.
Line Drive MTB Academy - Lake Leatherwood - Sat (10 slots)
free
On trail instruction at Lake Leatherwood, Saturday. For intermediate and advanced riders.
Utilizing hands-on coaching, develop your abilities in real-world conditions with real-time feedback and practical tips, you'll gain the skills and confidence to tackle any trail with ease. [Subject to change or be cancelled]
Photography Clinic - Saturday at 3pm
free
Tired of your pictures not coming out right…Not really capturing the moment? Boost those photography skills with this clinic put on by our own MMB member and professional photographer, Korey Hopkins – KhopShoots. Location to be determined, but looking at the Ledger building or YT Mill.
Roller Skate Night in Fayetteville - Saturday
free
That’s right! Skate night. Heading to Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville for some skating and pizza. Might hit a bar or pool hall afterwards.
Line Drive MTB Academy - Handcut Hollow - Sun (10 slots)
free
On trail instruction at Handcut Hollow, Saturday morning.
Utilizing hands-on coaching, develop your abilities in real-world conditions with real-time feedback and practical tips, you'll gain the skills and confidence to tackle any trail with ease. [Subject to change or be cancelled]
Closing Event at House of Songs - Sunday 5pm
free
A cookout to close out the event. A chill night at House of Songs in downtown Bentonville. Spend the last evening of the event with MMB, Bike.poc and Grit Fest to close out Minority Mountain Bikers Bike Week and BAM Week.
