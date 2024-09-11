MMB Bentonville Clincs & Activities

For the intermediate to advanced rider. Eureka Springs, Arkansas has one of the best gravity trail systems in the country. There are blue and black level trails, and they can get fast and chunky, so bring your full-face helmet. The Arkansas Enduro Series is also hosting a race at the sister trail system and will have food trucks and other vendors at the field in Lake Leatherwood. This is your opportunity to watch and enjoy the finish line of an enduro series race. This is a shuttle-access park and there is a $45 charge for the shuttle. [Subject to change or be cancelled]

For the intermediate to advanced rider. Eureka Springs, Arkansas has one of the best gravity trail systems in the country. There are blue and black level trails, and they can get fast and chunky, so bring your full-face helmet. The Arkansas Enduro Series is also hosting a race at the sister trail system and will have food trucks and other vendors at the field in Lake Leatherwood. This is your opportunity to watch and enjoy the finish line of an enduro series race. This is a shuttle-access park and there is a $45 charge for the shuttle. [Subject to change or be cancelled]

seeMoreDetailsMobile