eventClosed

Honorary President for the Closing of the Second Day of the 158th Annual Session of the National Grange

Serve as National President for Closing item
Serve as National President for Closing
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

By bidding, you certify that you are a 4th Degree member or higher in good standing or the person for whom you are bidding that will serve as honorary President is a 4th Degree member in good standing.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing