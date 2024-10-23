Honorary President for the Closing of the Second Day of the 158th Annual Session of the National Grange
Serve as National President for Closing
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
By bidding, you certify that you are a 4th Degree member or higher in good standing or the person for whom you are bidding that will serve as honorary President is a 4th Degree member in good standing.
By bidding, you certify that you are a 4th Degree member or higher in good standing or the person for whom you are bidding that will serve as honorary President is a 4th Degree member in good standing.