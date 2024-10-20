Jaguar Spirit Store

T-shirt sizes under XXL
$16
Please List quantity and sizes that you would like to order. Sizes Available. Youth-XS/S/M/L Adults XS/S/M/L/XL Please notate your students name for pickup. We will notify everyone when the orders are ready for pickup and will send them home with your student.
Adult XXL/XXXL
$18
Sizes Available Adult XXL/XXXL Please notate your students name for pickup. We will notify everyone when the orders are ready for pickup and will send them home with your student.
Hoodie sizes under XXL
$30
Please List quantity and sizes that you would like to order. Sizes Available. Youth-XS/S/M/L Adults XS/S/M/L/XL Please notate your students name for pickup. We will notify everyone when the orders are ready for pickup and will send them home with your student.
Hoodie Sizes XXL/XXXL
$35
Please notate your students name for pickup. We will notify everyone when the orders are ready for pickup and will send them home with your student.
Sweatshirt sizes under XXL
$25
Please notate your students name for pickup. We will notify everyone when the orders are ready for pickup and will send them home with your student.
Sweatshirt sizes XXL/XXXL
$30
Please notate your students name for pickup. We will notify everyone when the orders are ready for pickup and will send them home with your student.
