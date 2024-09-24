NCMS Gotham City
2025 January Meeting
601 W 26th St suite 905
New York, NY 10001
General admission - NCMS Members
free
Admission for the meeting, including refreshments and lunch
Non-NCMS Members - General Admission
$10
Admission for the meeting, including refreshments and lunch
Donation to Chapter
$5
To help cover any costs associated with meetings
Americas VetDog Bark Box Donation
$10
To be put towards our annual Bark Box for Americas VetDogs
