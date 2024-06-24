FVP Karaoke For A Cause

•Logo placement on all collateral materials •Recognition as fundraiser sponsor •Signage at the entrance area •Company-provided banner displayed at the event •Logo placement on FVP social media •Verbal recognition as a Diamond sponsor during the Karaoke welcome •One VIP Table with 8 Tickets

•Logo placement on all collateral materials •Recognition as fundraiser sponsor •Signage at the entrance area •Company-provided banner displayed at the event •Logo placement on FVP social media •Verbal recognition as a Diamond sponsor during the Karaoke welcome •One VIP Table with 8 Tickets

seeMoreDetailsMobile