FVP Karaoke For A Cause

267 E Main St

Batesville, AR 72501-5512, United States

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
•Logo placement on all collateral materials •Recognition as fundraiser sponsor •Signage at the entrance area •Company-provided banner displayed at the event •Logo placement on FVP social media •Verbal recognition as a Diamond sponsor during the Karaoke welcome •One VIP Table with 8 Tickets
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
•Logo placement on all collateral materials, including flyers, invitations, posters, and event program •Company-provided banner displayed at the event •Logo placement on FVP social media Karaoke event promotion •Verbal recognition as Platinum sponsor during the Karaoke welcome •One VIP Table with 8 Tickets
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
•Company name on all collateral materials, including flyers, invitations, posters, event program, and Karaoke website •Company-provided banner displayed at the event •4 tickets to the event
Silver Sponsor
$500
•Company name on all collateral materials, including flyers, invitations, posters, event program, and Karaoke website •4 tickets to the event
General Admission
$40
A ticket gets you delicious food, drinks, fun entertainment and it benefits such a worthy cause!🎟️💜🎤
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing