2024 LAMB Foundation Golf Tournament - Council 10852

23012 Kingfisher Dr

Indian Land, SC 29707, USA

Registration Fee per Golfer
$115
Includes use of Golf Cart and Deluxe Box Lunch
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Name and logo featured on a banner at the tournament 3 registration fees
Silver Sponsor
$2,000
Name and logo featured on a banner at the tournament 2 registration fees
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Name and logo featured on a banner at the tournament 1 registration fees
Hole Sponsor
$250
Name and logo featured at the tee box of one hole location

