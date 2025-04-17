BAYS Sips & Supper for Success

We’re thrilled to announce that our annual fundraiser, Sips & Supper for Success, will take place on April 17, 2025 at the breathtaking Tampa River Center. The evening will feature a cocktail hour and dinner starting at 6:00 pm that will allow an opportunity to network and meet some of our great community leaders and those leading the effort at BAYS in helping to eliminate those barriers for success with dinner to follow. We are also delighted to have the youth that have been directly involved in these programs join us to share their experience in our programs and how it has transformed their lives. There are also plenty of great sponsorship opportunities available where you can truly make a difference in the lives of countless youth with tremendous potential. Additionally, there will be chances to win some great items. We look forward to seeing you there to help us inspire change!