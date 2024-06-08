Hamilton Chamber of Commerce 5K Sponsorship Form

Sponsoring our Hamilton Chamber of Commerce 5k event is a great opportunity for your business or organization to increase your visibility and engagement within the local community. By supporting this event, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to the community and show that they care about promoting health and wellness. Sponsoring a 5k can also provide exposure to a diverse audience of participants, volunteers, and spectators, which can help increase brand recognition and attract new customers.

With your sponsorship, we can cover the cost of the materials and services required to host this event. This makes it possible to direct more of the fundraising generated by registration fees to our Chamber of Commerce grant program and other marketing efforts for our membership, which includes over 90 small businesses in the area. The Chamber has set a fundraising goal of $5,000. All other funds raised will be donated to Hamilton Central School Atheltics!

Sponsors will be recognized with their company name/logo on the event web page and in the runner packets. Additional sponsor recognition, including company name/logo on event T-shirts, is available at the Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsor levels, as explained below. The deadline for sponsorship is June 8th, 2024. We will also gratefully accept donations for awards and door prizes.





PLATINUM Sponsor - $2500• Large prominent lettering on top of back of t-shirt* • Prominent recognition on all event advertisements (including posters, brochures, Web page) • Ten free race registrations

GOLD Sponsor - $1000• Large lettering on back of t-shirt* • Major recognition on event’s Web page • Major recognition in runners’ registration packets • Five free race registrations

SILVER Sponsor - $500 • Medium lettering on back of t-shirt*• Special recognition in runners’ registration packets• Special recognition on event’s Web page • Three free race registrations

BRONZE Sponsor - $250 • Recognition on back of t-shirt* • Recognition in runners’ registration packets • Recognition on event’s Web page • Two free race registrations

SUPPORTING Sponsor - <$250 • Name/logo in runners’ registration packets• Recognition on event’s Web page (Sponsors of $50 and above)