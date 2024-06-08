Hamilton Chamber of Commerce 5K Sponsorship Form

With your sponsorship, we can cover the cost of the materials and services required to host this event. This makes it possible to direct more of the fundraising generated by registration fees to our Chamber of Commerce grant program and other marketing efforts for our membership, which includes over 90 small businesses in the area. The Chamber has set a fundraising goal of $5,000. All other funds raised will be donated to Hamilton Central School Atheltics!
Sponsors will be recognized with their company name/logo on the event web page and in the runner packets. Additional sponsor recognition, including company name/logo on event T-shirts, is available at the Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsor levels, as explained below. The deadline for sponsorship is June 8th, 2024. We will also gratefully accept donations for awards and door prizes.
PLATINUM Sponsor - $2500• Large prominent lettering on top of back of t-shirt* • Prominent recognition on all event advertisements (including posters, brochures, Web page) • Ten free race registrations
GOLD Sponsor - $1000• Large lettering on back of t-shirt* • Major recognition on event’s Web page • Major recognition in runners’ registration packets • Five free race registrations
SILVER Sponsor - $500 • Medium lettering on back of t-shirt*• Special recognition in runners’ registration packets• Special recognition on event’s Web page • Three free race registrations
BRONZE Sponsor - $250 • Recognition on back of t-shirt* • Recognition in runners’ registration packets • Recognition on event’s Web page • Two free race registrations
SUPPORTING Sponsor - <$250 • Name/logo in runners’ registration packets• Recognition on event’s Web page (Sponsors of $50 and above)