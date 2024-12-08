Logo
Deeply Rooted - 8 December 2024 Concert

First Parish Unitarian Universalist, 630 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, MA 02476

Tickets the day before and day of the concert and sales at the door will be full price; $25 / $20


Use this form to purchase tickets at all price levels, even free admission tickets. Everyone should be able to show the ushers a ticket.


Buy tickets in advance at a reduced price until two days before the concert. $22.50/ $18


Card-to-Culture Admission is free for 1 adult + 1 guest with any of the following discount cards: EBT Card, WIC Card, ConnectorCare Health Plan Insurance Card 


Admission is free for accompanied children 12 and under.


Note: Zeffy fees are completely optional. You may opt for 0% in the payment form.

