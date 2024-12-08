Deeply Rooted - 8 December 2024 Concert

Tickets the day before and day of the concert and sales at the door will be full price; $25 / $20
Use this form to purchase tickets at all price levels, even free admission tickets. Everyone should be able to show the ushers a ticket.
Buy tickets in advance at a reduced price until two days before the concert. $22.50/ $18
Card-to-Culture Admission is free for 1 adult + 1 guest with any of the following discount cards: EBT Card, WIC Card, ConnectorCare Health Plan Insurance Card
Admission is free for accompanied children 12 and under.
Note: Zeffy fees are completely optional. You may opt for 0% in the payment form.