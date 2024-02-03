eventClosed

Family Masquerade Dance

612 4th Ave E

Olympia, WA 98501, USA

addExtraDonation

$

General Admission
$50
Admits one parent + one child. Ticket includes come and go entry, food and drink tickets for pizza and snacks! In addition to family friendly dance party there will be a craft table for mask making and family photo both!
Additional Family Member
$20
Ticket includes come and go entry, food and drink tickets for pizza and snacks! In addition to family friendly dance party there will be a craft table for mask making and family photo both!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing