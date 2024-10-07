WEST ORANGE WILDCATS POP WARNER 2024 BASKET RAFFLE

Online

"Movie Night" Basket item
$5
Basket Prizes: • $25 Fandango Gift cards (Qty: 2) • Act II Butter Popcorn (Qty: 12 bags) • Angie's Boomcickapopcorn Kettle Corn (Qty: 1 bag) • A Variety of Kernel Season's Popcorn Seasonings (Butter, Ranch, Kettle Corn, White Cheddar, Nacho Cheddar, and others) (Qty: 8) • A Variety of Candies (Plain M&Ms, Reese’s, Sour Patch, Mike & Ike, Junior Mints, Raisinets, Nerds, and others) • Basket (reusable storage basket) (Qty: 1) • Estimated Retail Value: $150
“Crayola Experience” Basket item
$5
Donated by: Umansky Law Firm Basket Prizes: • Tickets to the Crayola Experience (Qty: 4) • Orange Stanley Tumbler (Qty: 1) • Coloring Books (Qty: 4) • Pack of Washable Markers (Qty: 2) • Box of Crayons (Qty: 2) • Pack of Colored Pencils (Qty: 1) • Hello Kitty Surprise Activity Pack (Qty: 1) • A Variety of Bags of Candy (Ring Pops, Sour Patch Kids, Mike & Ike, Gummy Bears) • Basket (reusable storage basket) (Qty: 1) • Estimated Retail Value: $175
"Game Day" Basket item
$5
Basket Prizes: • Folding Stadium Chair (Qty: 2) • Cooler Backpack (Qty: 1) • Mom Bedazzled Football Tumbler (Qty: 1) • Dad Football Tumbler with the “Tears of Our FOOTBALL Opponents” (Qty: 1) • Estimated Retail Value: $125
“Sky Zone” Basket item
$7
Donated by: Conti Moore Law Basket Prizes: • $150 Sky Zone Gift card (Qty: 1) • Pair of Sky Zone socks (Qty: 4) • An assortment snacks (Smart Food White Cheddar Pop Corn, Doritos, Ruffles Chips, Snickers Bar, and others) • Basket (reusable storage basket) (Qty: 1) • Estimated Retail Value: $200
“Home Improvement” Basket item
$7
Donated by: Sherwin-Williams Basket Prizes: • $120 Paint Coupon (Qty: 2) • Painting Supplies • 5-Gallon Bucket (reusable bucket) (Qty: 1) • Estimated Retail Value: $275
"Disney" Basket item
$10
Basket Prizes: • Lilo & Stitch Loungefly Backpack (Qty: 1) • Star Wars Hat with “Vintage Action Figures” (Qty: 1) • The Nightmare Before Christmas Tumbler (Qty: 1) • Gold WISH Minnie Ears (Qty: 1) • Disney 2-Banner Set (Qty: 1) • Minnie Festival of Arts Paint Set $9.99 • Lightyear “Izzy Hawthorne” Action Figure (Qty: 1) • Mickey Pumpkin Bracelet (Qty: 1) • Orange Bird Mini Cornhole Set (Qty: 1) • Giant WISH Star Plush (Qty: 1) • Pooh Sunglasses (Qty: 1) • Basket (reusable storage basket) (Qty: 1) • Estimated Retail Value: $300
"Tailgate" Basket item
$15
Basket Prizes: • Wagon (Qty: 1) • Blue Igloo Hard-Side Cooler (Qty: 1) • Black “Time-Out Treats” Soft-Side Cooler (Qty: 1) • 18-Pack of High Noon Hard Seltzer (6 Peach, 6 Watermelon, 6 Pineapple) (Qty: 1) • $25 Publix Gift Card (Qty: 1) • $25 Papa John’s Gift Card (Qty: 1) • $25 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card (Qty: 1) • $25 Chick-fil-A Gift Card (Qty: 1) • Assorted Candies and Snacks (Sour Patch Kids, Reese’s Pieces, etc.) • 2 Wildcats Tumblers (Qty: 2) • Blue Blanket (Qty: 1) • Football (Qty: 1) • Drink Cozy (Qty: 2) • Banner (Qty: 1) • Table Cloth (Qty: 1) • Pack of Plates (Qty: 1) • Pack of Napkins (Qty: 1) • Pack of Football Coasters (Qty: 1) • Estimated Retail Value: $400
"Disney Springs" Basket item
$15
Basket Prizes: • $150 Summer House Restaurant Gift Card (Qty: 1) • Gideon’s Cookies in Collectors Tin (Qty: 1) • $100 Boathouse Restaurant Gift Card (Qty: 1) • $125 Amphibicar Voucher (Qty: 1) • Ghost & Jack O’ Lantern mugs (Qty: 2) • Joffrey’s Halloween Coffee (Qty: 1) • Disney Halloween Popcorn (Qty: 1) • Halloween Candle (Qty: 1) • Estimated Retail Value: $450
"Universal Halloween Horror Night" Basket item
$20
Basket Prizes: • Your Choice of 2 Tickets for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights OR 4 One-Day park tickets to Universal Studios & Islands of Adventure • Bottle of 19 Crimes Wine (Qty: 1) • Halloween Horror Nights T-Shirt (Qty: 2) • Halloween Horror Nights Collectible Magnet (Qty: 1) • Halloween Horror Nights Collectible Pin (Qty: 1) • Halloween Cookie Decorating Kit (Qty: 1) • Assorted Halloween Candy • Estimated Retail Value: $850

