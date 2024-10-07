WEST ORANGE WILDCATS POP WARNER 2024 BASKET RAFFLE
Online
"Movie Night" Basket
$5
Basket Prizes:
• $25 Fandango Gift cards (Qty: 2)
• Act II Butter Popcorn (Qty: 12 bags)
• Angie's Boomcickapopcorn Kettle Corn (Qty: 1 bag)
• A Variety of Kernel Season's Popcorn Seasonings (Butter, Ranch, Kettle Corn, White Cheddar, Nacho Cheddar, and others) (Qty: 8)
• A Variety of Candies (Plain M&Ms, Reese’s, Sour Patch, Mike & Ike, Junior Mints, Raisinets, Nerds, and others)
• Basket (reusable storage basket) (Qty: 1)
• Estimated Retail Value: $150
“Crayola Experience” Basket
$5
Donated by: Umansky Law Firm
Basket Prizes:
• Tickets to the Crayola Experience (Qty: 4)
• Orange Stanley Tumbler (Qty: 1)
• Coloring Books (Qty: 4)
• Pack of Washable Markers (Qty: 2)
• Box of Crayons (Qty: 2)
• Pack of Colored Pencils (Qty: 1)
• Hello Kitty Surprise Activity Pack (Qty: 1)
• A Variety of Bags of Candy (Ring Pops, Sour Patch Kids, Mike & Ike, Gummy Bears)
• Basket (reusable storage basket) (Qty: 1)
• Estimated Retail Value: $175
"Game Day" Basket
$5
Basket Prizes:
• Folding Stadium Chair (Qty: 2)
• Cooler Backpack (Qty: 1)
• Mom Bedazzled Football Tumbler (Qty: 1)
• Dad Football Tumbler with the “Tears of Our FOOTBALL Opponents” (Qty: 1)
• Estimated Retail Value: $125
“Sky Zone” Basket
$7
Donated by: Conti Moore Law
Basket Prizes:
• $150 Sky Zone Gift card (Qty: 1)
• Pair of Sky Zone socks (Qty: 4)
• An assortment snacks (Smart Food White Cheddar Pop Corn, Doritos, Ruffles Chips, Snickers Bar, and others)
• Basket (reusable storage basket) (Qty: 1)
• Estimated Retail Value: $200
