Volunteer Registration - Glow Up Sneaker Ball

As an Event Set-Up Volunteer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring that the Glow Up Sneaker Ball runs smoothly and looks fantastic for our attendees. Your primary responsibility will be to assist with the set-up of various event elements, including decorations, signage, tables, chairs, and other necessary items.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Assist in setting up event decorations, including banners, lights, and themed props.
2. Arrange tables, chairs, and other furniture as per the event layout plan.
3. Help with placing signage and directional boards to guide attendees.
4. Collaborate with the event team to ensure all set-up tasks are completed efficiently and on time.
5. Assist in organizing and stocking event supplies and materials.
6. Provide support during vendor booth set-up if needed.
7. Maintain cleanliness and organization in the event area throughout the set-up process.
Requirements:
-Must be punctual and reliable.
-Ability to follow instructions and work effectively in a team.
-Physical stamina to lift and move event equipment and supplies.
-Attention to detail to ensure accurate set-up according to the event plan.
-Positive attitude and willingness to contribute to the success of the event.
Time Commitment:
Estimated Duration: 2-4 hours
Event Breakdown Volunteer
free
As an Event Breakdown Volunteer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient conclusion of the Glow Up Sneaker Ball. Your primary responsibility will be to assist with dismantling and clearing event elements, returning the venue to its original state, and helping with post-event tasks.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Assist in dismantling event decorations, including banners, lights, and themed props.
2. Help with packing and organizing event materials, supplies, and equipment.
3. Break down and stack tables, chairs, and other furniture.
4. Collaborate with the event team to ensure all breakdown tasks are completed efficiently and on time.
5. Assist in clearing trash and maintaining cleanliness in the event area.
6. Support in loading event materials onto designated vehicles for transport or storage.
7. Provide assistance with vendor booth breakdown if needed.
8. Assist with any post-event tasks as assigned by the event coordinator.
Requirements:
-Must be punctual and reliable.
-Ability to work effectively in a team and follow instructions.
-Physical stamina to lift and move event equipment and supplies.
-Attention to detail to ensure all event materials are accounted for during breakdown.
-Positive attitude and willingness to contribute to the successful conclusion of the event.
Time Commitment:
Estimated Duration: 1-2 hours
Hospitality Crew Member Volunteer
free
As a Volunteer Hospitality member for the Glow Up Sneaker Ball, your role is crucial in ensuring that guests have a comfortable, enjoyable, and memorable experience throughout the event. You will be responsible for providing hospitality services and support to attendees, creating a welcoming atmosphere, and assisting with various tasks to enhance guest satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Greet and welcome guests upon arrival, providing a warm and friendly atmosphere.
2. Assist guests with registration, check-in, and distribution of event materials such as programs, maps, and giveaways.
3. Provide information about event activities, schedules, and amenities to guests.
4. Offer assistance and answer questions regarding event logistics, facilities, and services.
5. Monitor and maintain cleanliness and organization of hospitality areas, including restrooms and seating areas.
6. Coordinate with catering staff to ensure food and beverage stations are well-stocked and maintained.
7. Assist with serving food and beverages to guests, adhering to health and safety guidelines.
8. Address guest concerns or issues promptly and professionally, seeking assistance from event organizers when necessary.
9. Collaborate with other volunteers and event staff to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.
10. Contribute to the overall success of the Glow Up Sneaker Ball by providing exceptional hospitality services and representing the organization positively.
Requirements:
-Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
-Friendly and approachable demeanor with a passion for providing excellent customer service.
-Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced and dynamic event environment.
-Attention to detail and strong organizational skills.
-Flexibility and willingness to assist with various tasks as needed.
-Previous experience in hospitality, customer service, or event support is a plus but not required.
Time Commitment:
Estimated Duration: 1-4 Hours
