Rise Up Women's EID Bazaar

You're Invited to Rise Up Eid Bazaar for Women!
Join us for an empowering and enriching event celebrating women's achievements and diversity.
Date: April 25, 2024
Time: Doors open at 2:00 PM
Location: Alwaha Restaurant, 1907 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10462
Event Highlights:
- Guest Speakers:
- Najla Al Omari - Author
- Um Osama - Influencer and Community Speaker
- Hadiyanto Ali - Author / Influencer
- Amina Sham - Health Specialist
- Alia Alyafee - Beauty Specialist
Event Schedule:
- 1:00 PM: Vendors tabling set-up
- 2:00 PM: Doors open to guests
- 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM: Inspiring talks and discussions by our esteemed guest speakers
- 4:00 PM onwards: Explore the bazaar, shop from a variety of vendors, and network with like-minded individuals
RSVP: PLEASE CONTACT THEKRA EL ROWMEIM
Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate womanhood together at Rise Up Eid Bazaar!