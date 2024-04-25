Rise Up Women's EID Bazaar





You're Invited to Rise Up Eid Bazaar for Women!





Join us for an empowering and enriching event celebrating women's achievements and diversity.





Date: April 25, 2024

Time: Doors open at 2:00 PM

Location: Alwaha Restaurant, 1907 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10462





Event Highlights:

Guest Speakers: Najla Al Omari - Author Um Osama - Influencer and Community Speaker Hadiyanto Ali - Author / Influencer Amina Sham - Health Specialist Alia Alyafee - Beauty Specialist



Event Schedule:

1:00 PM: Vendors tabling set-up

2:00 PM: Doors open to guests

2:30 PM - 4:00 PM: Inspiring talks and discussions by our esteemed guest speakers

4:00 PM onwards: Explore the bazaar, shop from a variety of vendors, and network with like-minded individuals

RSVP: PLEASE CONTACT THEKRA EL ROWMEIM

Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate womanhood together at Rise Up Eid Bazaar!