Rise Up Women's EID Bazaar

1907 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10462, USA


You're Invited to Rise Up Eid Bazaar for Women!


Join us for an empowering and enriching event celebrating women's achievements and diversity.


Date: April 25, 2024
Time: Doors open at 2:00 PM

Location: Alwaha Restaurant, 1907 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10462


Event Highlights:

  • Guest Speakers:
    • Najla Al Omari - Author
    • Um Osama - Influencer and Community Speaker
    • Hadiyanto Ali - Author / Influencer
    • Amina Sham - Health Specialist
    • Alia Alyafee - Beauty Specialist

Event Schedule:

  • 1:00 PM: Vendors tabling set-up
  • 2:00 PM: Doors open to guests
  • 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM: Inspiring talks and discussions by our esteemed guest speakers
  • 4:00 PM onwards: Explore the bazaar, shop from a variety of vendors, and network with like-minded individuals

RSVP: PLEASE CONTACT THEKRA EL ROWMEIM

Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate womanhood together at Rise Up Eid Bazaar!

