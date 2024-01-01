Sponsor's Page - Donate in Kind for the Fil-Am Christmas Party 2024

As a non-profit organization, we depend solely on our members, fundraising campaigns and of course, on generous sponsors like you!





There are several ways you can support us:

1. Donate any amount. Checks can be made payable to:

Filipino-American Community of Southeast Alabama

236 Rolling Pines Drive, Enterprise, AL 36330

2. Donate online for convenience.

3. Donate in kind. Browse for the items needed for our upcoming event.

4. Sign up for membership . The community will always be ready to assist in any way we can.

5. Buy tickets to the event for yourself or to gift to your family or friends. We assure you they will enjoy it!

6. Or RSVP now to make sure you are on the attendees list.



Thank you in advance for your support! 🌟🌺🌟



Should you need further assistance or have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact any of the following:

President: Lilibeth Hayes, 334 596 0612

Treasurer: Kristeen Nance, 256 652 2697