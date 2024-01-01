25th Anniversary of Lisa Botalico: Youth Showcase & Studio Naming Celebration

For 25 years, Lisa Botalico has captivated our hearts with her unparalleled talent and dedication to the art of flamenco. Her influence extends well beyond our dance studio, shaping the lives of countless dancers and enriching our community with the passion and grace of this vibrant art form.





Join us for this special afternoon performance featuring Lisa's youth students, followed by Fiesta Sevillanas, open for all to participate.







Following the performance, we will celebrate the naming of the Lisa Botalico Dance Studio at the Arts Council of Princeton. Your support has not only helped us rename the studio, but also ensured that future generations of dancers continue to benefit from Lisa's legacy of excellence. Together, we will create a lasting tribute that reflects the profound impact Lisa has had on our community.