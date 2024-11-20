November 20th, 2024 Dinner and Entertainment (1)

150 Australian Ave

West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Buffet dinner
$40
The buffet dinner includes: Salad: mixed greens and feta cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, pasta salad, and cole slaw. Main Course: - Chicken Bianca with onions, mushrooms, roasted peppers, provolone cheese, served with sherry demi sauce. - Pan seared mahi mahi with seedless grapes, chardonnay butter sauce - Beef tips in burgundy sauce. All with potatoes and vegetables Also bread and butter, coffee, and desert
50/50 - 12 Tickets for $10
$10
Please pre-purchase your raffle ticket for our event and avoid the long line.
Membership Renewal
$20
2025 Annual dues are $25, but if you renew before December 31, it's $20. What... a deal! You do not need to attend the event to renew your membership
Membership renewal for Surviving Spouses
$10
2025 dues for Surviving Spouses is $10.
