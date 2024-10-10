2024 Matagorda County Rice Festival

4511 FM2668

Bay City, TX 77414

General Adult Admission - one day
$10
Adults all days, Teenagers on Fridays and Saturdays
Child 6 - 12 on Friday or Saturday (Thurs & Sun free)
$5
Children are free on Thursday and Sunday Five and unders are always free admission
360 Pro Wrestling VIP Special Access Pass (Saturday)
$25
Special seating and - if you bring your own seats/chairs - you can even sit right in the arena close to the ring! PLUS - Get early admission (5.15pm) and experience a chance to meet the wrestlers, participate in a question and answer session, and learn all about professional wrestling from the stars of the show in person.
VIP One Day Parking Pass
$10
Park right on site for greatest convenience.
