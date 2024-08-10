Quakertown Midget Football Association's shop

Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to touch and perfect for any home. Available in three sizes: 30x40", 50x60", 60x80".
NB! Due to variations in the production process, blankets may arrive up to 3" shorter than their listed size.
.: 100% polyester (SPOKE) or 83% Polyester and 17% Spandex (Miami Sublimation)
print on one side of the blanket in high detail and vibrant color
.: Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch (thickness of the fabric may slightly vary)
Gator Tumbler, 32oz
$27
Here to help anyone swoosh thirst away with 32 oz. of their favorite beverage, these tumblers await for your designs. Made with robust stainless steel, each of the custom-printed tumblers comes with a plastic drinking straw included.
.: Materials: stainless steel bottle, black plastic screw-on cap
.: One size: 32oz (0.95l)
.: Double insulation construction
.: Inner plastic straw included
.: NB! Hand wash only
Strap Sandal Slides
$35
Take on the summer heat with style thanks to these personalized sandals, or easy use to between games or tournaments. The straps are made with neoprene and polyester to avoid chafing while the ergonomic sole keeps discomfort at bay.
Material: 100% polyurethane outsoles / polyester & neoprene straps
Black & white outsole color options
Sizes are in Mens
US 6 US 7 US 8 US 9 US 10 US 11 US 12 US 13 US 14
EU size 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 49
UK size 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13
Length, in 9.80 10.12 10.31 10.59 10.79 11.10 11.30 11.61 12.20
Printed strap surface
Tumbler 20oz
$27
This tumbler is an excellent choice for daily use to keep 20oz of your favorite beverages hot or cold thanks to the double-wall insulation. Meanwhile, the stainless steel construction provides excellent durability and it's dishwasher safe for added convenience.
.: Materials: stainless steel (body), plastic and rubber (lid)
.: One size: 20oz (0.59 l)
.: Rounded corners
.: Vacuum insulated steel body with a clear push on lid with a rubber gasket
.: Glossy finish
Drawstring Gear Bag
$12
Lightweight, durable and amazing-looking - all the best qualities in one package! Thinking of a quick trip to the gym, store or beach? Take this drawstring gym bag with you, it’s the perfect storage system for those quick hops and light travels when you don’t feel like carrying a lot of excess items.
.: 100% Polyester
.: Fully lined with black sheeting
General Shipping Charges
$10
If you would like items shipped directly to you. Please add shipping to your cart.
