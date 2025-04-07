Christmas Gala / Spring 50-50 / General membership form
General admission
$50
Days: M-F (7/14/25-7/18/25)
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm
Ages: 7-13
Location: Washington Manor Park, San Leandro
Development Objectives: Ball control, dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, ball screens, dribble at’s, entry passes, and basket cuts.
This camp is designed for beginning to intermediate players and aims to provide campers with the skills and confidence to advance in their basketball journey.
Days: M-F (7/14/25-7/18/25)
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm
Ages: 7-13
Location: Washington Manor Park, San Leandro
Development Objectives: Ball control, dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, ball screens, dribble at’s, entry passes, and basket cuts.
This camp is designed for beginning to intermediate players and aims to provide campers with the skills and confidence to advance in their basketball journey.