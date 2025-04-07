Christmas Gala / Spring 50-50 / General membership form

Days: M-F (7/14/25-7/18/25) Time: 9:00am-12:00pm Ages: 7-13 Location: Washington Manor Park, San Leandro Development Objectives: Ball control, dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, ball screens, dribble at’s, entry passes, and basket cuts. This camp is designed for beginning to intermediate players and aims to provide campers with the skills and confidence to advance in their basketball journey.

