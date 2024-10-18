(Jan.) Mindset and Toolkit Cohort

Supervisors attending the January FCC cohort are eligible to attend our March Supervision cohort (typically $750). Register now to save on the bundle which includes both courses and a total of 36 hours of group coaching! Launch Date: March 14th 1:00-3:00 pm eastern time. Sessions meet every Friday at the same time for a total of 4 sessions. This live virtual group coaching experience is specifically designed for supervisors and organizational leaders who have completed our mindset and toolkit training. These sessions are designed to help promote the sustainability of Family Centered Coaching Practices within human service organizations. The sessions explore the FCC Mindset within the context of supervision to analyze behaviors and develop a mutual learning mindset, dives into the role family dynamics play in utilization of the FCC toolkit, and addresses business ethics in the content of human services.

