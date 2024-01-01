Jiva Performing Arts presents Cultivating Depth: Resilient YOU, an Introductory Kalaripayattu Workshop taught by Swati Prasad. Kalaripayattu, an Indian martial art form from Kerala, India, is known for its combat prowess but also its therapeutic properties rooted in Ayurveda and Tantra Shastra. Kalari has been widely used as a cross-training method by performing and non-performing artists for agility, strength training and mental focus.





The 105 mins session will include :

warm-up inspired from yoga, animal flow and contemporary dance.

Introduction to Chuvadukal ( basic stances), Vadivukal ( animal postures) and Kālukal(Leg swing variations).

Kalari Vandanam ( short salutation )

Cool down

Bring your own yoga mats!

Tea and snacks post-session for discussions and day-dreaming together :)

Max : 10 participants





Swati Prasad is a movement artist, wellness practitioner and intersectional art curator. She has her movement roots in Odissi, Kalaripayattu and Yoga for the past 12+ years. While continuing to grow deep in these roots, Swati has lately been finding her creative spirit in facilitating experiences that enable socially equitable spaces for artists to tell their stories. She loves to cook with seasonal produce and host chai parties!





Swati is thrilled to present the first-in-series of her Project Kommunity, to build a conscious movement wellness community rooted in Kalaripayattu and Kindness and is humbled to collaborate with Jiva Arts.