Not For Ourselves But For Others Incorporated
47th Reomia Stevens Bennett Scholarship Luncheon presented by Delta Chapter of Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. & Not For Ourselves But For Others, Inc.
4000 RCA Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
General admission
$100
One ticket to Scholarship Luncheon
Digital Ads
$50
Digital Ads will be displayed during the scholarship luncheon.
Scholarship Sponsor
$1,000
Table for eight (8) persons Up to three minutes video highlight at luncheon. Digital Ad displayed at luncheon.
Student Sponsor
$150
Your donation will allow a student to attend the scholarship luncheon and support our scholarship campaign.
Vendor
$75
Each vendor will receive one table to display their products. All vendors will be asked to pre-register with the organizer.
