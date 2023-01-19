Christmas

2023 Christmas Ornament - unwrapped item
2023 Christmas Ornament - unwrapped
$16
2023 Ritchietown Renaissance Christmas Ornament Cooey Bentz Christmas Window
2023 Christmas Ornament with wrapping & gift label item
2023 Christmas Ornament with wrapping & gift label
$17.25
Ornament with custom vintage-style wrapping paper and a blank gift label that you fill out - postmarked Wheeling!
2023 Christmas Ornament with wrapping & no gift label item
2023 Christmas Ornament with wrapping & no gift label
$17
Wrapping but no gift label - choose this option if the gift is being sent directly to the recipient.
Flat-rate shipping & handling - up to 4 ornaments
$5
Ship 1 to 4 ornaments to a single address for $5
Flat rate shipping & handling - up to 8 ornaments
$10
Ship up to 8 ornaments to a single address for $10.00.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing