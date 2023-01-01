Team Managers for the 2023 Spartan Fall Season

The Booster Club is looking for some help with the upcoming sport season. While we certainly try, we can't cover every game. This year, we are hoping to recruit some student help. Ideally, we would like to have a student join the team and be treated as one of the team. The position is team manager and a great opportunity of leadership demonstration for your resume. We would like one manager for each team, their role would vary based on what the coach wants/needs for help. From a Booster stand point, as a minimum, we would need photos of the team, game scores, record breaking notifications, highlights, team accomplishments, etc. If the team fundraises, the team manager would help to promote that. The team manager would also help pull off team events, like senior night, etc.





If we cannot get a team manager for each team, we would like a student photographer to attend some games to share photos with the Boosters. We utilize google photo for sharing.





Team Managers would coordinate with the Booster Board members, the coach and the parent liaison. This is a new program, so we are open to ideas on how to improve it as we go. Feedback at the end of the season is going to be crucial.