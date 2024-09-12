September Giving Back Charity Trivia and Silent Auction Night

For $25 plus fees, come enjoy an all-you-can-eat pizza, wings, salad, pasta, garlic knots, and non-alcoholic drink buffet. All while helping benefit Atlanta FCA Sports. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has been a vibrant force in the lives of Middle Schools, High Schools, and Colleges since 1954, and it’s still going strong! With the exciting introduction of FCA Sports, we’re taking our mission to new heights by launching competitive leagues and clubs right here in the North Metro Atlanta Area! Imagine a thriving atmosphere where families and athletes can come together in Christian Sports Community, and that’s exactly what we’re building! This incredible initiative requires collaboration with facilities, churches, businesses, and passionate individual donors who want to make a real difference. Your partnership—whether through prayer, sponsorships, or donations—will empower us to step up to the plate and hit our goals out of the park! Together, let’s create an engaging environment that uplifts, inspires and puts faith at the forefront for our athletes and their families in North Atlanta!

