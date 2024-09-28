Cub Scout Pack 214's Popcorn Storefront

America's healthiest snack food in a re-sealable Adventure tub! Pops up tender for that fresh popcorn taste you're craving.
Net Wt. 2lbs
Glazed to perfection with real butter and brown sugar to create a flavor to remember, with a crunch you can't forget.
Net Wt. 8 oz.
Take advantage of this convenient way to enjoy a freshly popped taste with a rich butter flavor. O grams of trans fat.
Net Wt. 37.5 oz.
Experience the combination of the sweet, yet salty flavor of Kettle Corn anytime.
0 grams of trans fat.
Net Wt. 37.5 oz.
Made with real cheddar cheese. Each freshly popped kernel is a savory blend of cheeses that will keep you coming back for more.
Net Wt. 7 oz.
The unmistakable zip of jalapeño pepper gives this feisty popcorn flavor its heat.
Perfect for those who like their snacks with a little kick.
Net Wt. 7 oz.
This flavorful treat has roasted peanuts, raisins, butter toasted peanuts, chocolate candies, sunflower seeds, and almonds.
Net Wt. 14 oz.
Two classic flavors that taste great together. A melt in your mouth combination of milk chocolate and peanut butter.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Caramel corn made with real butter, brown sugar, and the perfect amount of sea salt. The crunchy, sweet, and salty combination will leave you wanting more.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Caramel corn made with real butter, brown sugar, and the perfect amount of sea salt. The crunchy, sweet, and salty combination will leave you wanting more. Net Wt. 15 oz.
Classic Caramel Corn mixed with Pecans, Cashews, and Almonds all drizzled in chocolate
Net Wt. 14 oz.
Bring the taste of the theater home with this buttery popcorn snack. Each package is bursting with twice the buttery flavor.
Net Wt. 70 oz.
Everyone's favorite blend of sweet and savory, a snack you won't be able to put down. Mix them together for a Chicago style treat, or enjoy them individually.
Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Natural
Net Wt. 19 oz.
Cheese, cheese, and more cheese!
A combination that will satisty any cheese lover's appetite.
Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese, Buffalo Ranch, White Cheddar
Net Wt. 20 oz.
Our Chocolate Lovers tin features 5 sweet treats that you can't resist!
Milk Chocolaty Pretzels, White Chocolaty Pretzels, White Ruby, Peanut Butter Cup,
Sea Salt Splash
Net Wt. 55 oz.
Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veterans' organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery.
Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veterans' organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing