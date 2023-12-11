2024-25 GWP Peter W. Ackers EaglesOpoly benefiting Mighty Oaks Foundation and Parkinson's Research

Purple Property
$2,500
Lavender Property
$3,000
Pink Property
$3,500
Orange Property
$4,000
Red Property
$4,500
Yellow Property
$5,000
Green Property
$5,500
Railroad
$2,500
Utilities
$2,500
Money Denomination
$2,000
Per-Capita Tax
$1,000
House Rules Cards
$500
Bylaws Cards
$500
Rules Page Booster
$100
