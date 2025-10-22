2025 Winter White Casa De Luz Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at: $5,500
Cruise the beautiful San Diego Bay aboard the Champagne Yacht, an 80-ft luxury vessel designed for unforgettable celebrations perfect for birthdays, corporate events, or simply an experience that will last a lifetime. Dance, laugh, toast, and make memories that will be talked about for years to come.
Includes:
Fuel, docking, and port fees. Captain, bartender, deckhand, ice, cups, waters, and all mixers.
Monday - Thursday only
Maximum 40 guests, 3-hour charter
Valued at $5,000
Make Monday Your Main Event at Gossip Grill!
Why should weekends have all the fun? Throw your own private party at Gossip Grill and turn any Monday into a full-blown celebration of fabulous!
$1000 Hosted Bar – Keep the drinks flowing and the good vibes rolling.
$1000 Dinner Buffet – Indulge in a feast fit for your favorite queens, kings, and everyone in between.
Full Access to the Bar & Club – Dance, mingle, and make magic happen in your own exclusive playground.
Whether it’s a birthday, queer reunion, corporate “we survived another quarter” bash, or just an excuse to party—we’ve got you covered, honey!
Book any Monday, January through March, and make Gossip Grill all yours.
Let’s make it a night the gays will talk about till Pride!
Valued at: $4,500
Seasonal tasting menu: expertly crafted courses featuring quality organic ingredients, thoughtfully sourced, and artfully presented. Menu is fully customizable based on the client's vision and palette.
Wine & Cocktail Pairings
Carefully selected wines and signature cocktails that complement each course
Pending Availability. Not valid on weekends or holidays. Expires DEC. 2026
Valued at $4,135
From Aesthetica MedSpa comes a full lineup of treatments designed to keep you glowing, snatched, and red-carpet ready.
Enjoy 3 Botox treatments (20 units each, $270 value a piece) for that "I'm not mad, just well rested look," plus 1 Juvederm Ultra Filler ($775 value) to plump, lift, and serve.
Also included: 3 DEKA CoolPeel CO2 laser resurfacing sessions ($600 each) to reveal baby-smooth skin, and 3 small-area laser hair removal treatments ($250 each) to stay sleek and sassy all season long.
All courtesy of Aesthetica MedSpa, where science meets sparkle and every treatment comes with a touch of fabulous.
Valued at $2,500
Spend a week in beautiful Puerto Vallarta at a 5-bedroom 5 bath condo just minutes from the beach.
Amenities include:
Infinity swimming pool
Large kitchen, dining room, & living room
Valued at $1,500
Spend a week in beautiful Puerto Vallarta at a 2-bedroom 5 bath condo just minutes from the beach.
Amenities include:
Infinity swimming pool
Large kitchen, dining room, & living room
Valued at $2,000+
Pack your bags! You're flying anywhere Southwest goes! 2 tickets to anywhere (yes even international - hola, Cabo!) where the cocktails are strong and the layovers are short. Whether it's Palm Springs or Puerto Vallarta, take an escape to wherever your heart leads you!
Valued at $1,000
Relax with the whole family at this peaceful place in Southpark walk to bars, Restaurants, grocery store and enjoy some crafts beer in this urban bike friendly neighborhood.
The primary bed & bathroom is upstairs with a pull out queen size sleeping sofa. The 2 other bedrooms are downstairs and share a bathroom.
Single family home including backyard with deck, dining table for 8, natural gas grill, gas fire pit, hot tub and outdoor shower.
Full Laundry room with 2 European washers and one dryer unit with laundry sink is available and located in the back unit on the property.
Valued at $600
Enjoy a stunning view overlooking the Torrey Pines Golf Course with views of the Ocean as you enjoy a brunch for four at the signature restaurant of The Lodge at Torrey Pines
Valued at: $2,000
San Diego art curator and celebrated contemporary artist Alexander Salazar catpures the power of light and identity in these striking canvases -- the Original Rainbows. Born from a private commission, their deep black backgrounds explode with luminous color, symbolizing resilience and hope.
Once Salazar shared them online, they became among his most requested works - but there is only one original pair signed by the artist himself, this rare set embodies the moment his rainbow vision began.
Own a piece of modern San Diego art history and help change lives.
Valued at $600
Relax in your very own luxurious Versace robe. Treat yourself to the softest and most comfortable robe.
Valued at $600
Original 2 piece art 24x24 by well known California artist M. Waylon Harrell. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Valued at $500
“Spread the Love”
Say cheese, darling! This custom charcuterie board for 25 people is the ultimate way to serve looks and snacks. Overflowing with flavor, flair, and a little fabulousness, it’s the board that knows how to party — just like you.
