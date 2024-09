Please join us for a dinner and evening of recognition honoring the incredible efforts of the 2024 Chaparral Lacrosse team!





RSVP closes May 1st. The event is free to each player and two of their guests. Each additional guest is $20, if paid here prior to the banquet, otherwise, $40 at the door. Please RSVP with each guest's name.

We look forward to seeing our Chap Lax family and celebrating our team. If you have any questions, please contact Erika Saunders, banquet manager, 303-868-8562.