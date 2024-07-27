AICI Basketball Practice Registration

12213 Lantern Rd

Fishers, IN 46038, USA

Boys Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$100
Fee includes - Tournament registration - 1.5-2 hours of practice per week for 10-12 weeks - Jersey (costing $30-$35) We gladly accept donations to help cover the costs of coaches' salaries and tournament expenses. Thank you for your support!
Girls Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$100
Fee includes - Tournament registration - 1.5-2 hours of practice per week for 10-12 weeks - Jersey (costing $30-$35) We gladly accept donations to help cover the costs of coaches' salaries and tournament expenses. Thank you for your support!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing