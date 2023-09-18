CORE Women
CORE Friendsgiving: A Night of Gratitude and Giving
1920 17th St
Santa Ana, CA 92705, USA
General admission
$40
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Acknowledgment on event materials, including the program and event signage.
Silver Sponsor
$500
All benefits of Bronze sponsorship, plus a dedicated mention during the event's opening remarks
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
All benefits of Silver sponsorship, plus premium seating for you and your guests
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
All benefits of Gold sponsorship, plus an exclusive sponsor appreciation plaque and recognition in post-event media coverage
Table Sponsor
$400
Sponsor an entire table
