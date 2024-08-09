Boise Cooperative Preschool
BCP Fees
Late Tuition Fee
$20
Tuition paid after the 5th of the month.
Bounced Check Fee
$20
Bounced check (in addition to the late fee above).
Late Helper Day Fee
$15
Not arriving 15 minutes early on your helper day.
Late Pick-up Fee
$15
More than 5 minutes late picking up your child.
Missed Housekeeping Day
$30
Missing your scheduled housekeeping day (a rescheduled housekeeping day is required).
Missed Meeting Fee
$15
Missing mandatory membership meeting (unless prior notice is given to the president)
Missed Evaluation Fee
$15
Not turning in the mandatory school and teacher evaluations.
Emergency Helper Fee
$40
Using the Emergency Helper.
Missed Board Meeting Fee
$30
Absent to 2 or more board meetings.
