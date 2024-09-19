Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association's "Sponsoring A Dream" Silent Auction 2024

Includes two nights’ accommodation for two adults in hotel
room, breakfast for two and gratuity per stay, two all
day/evening lift tickets or two 18-hole rounds of golf with cart
on the Betsie Valley or Mountain Ridge course, including
use of Practice Center and all taxes/fees.
Includes two nights’ accommodation for two adults in hotel
room, breakfast for two and gratuity per stay, two all
day/evening lift tickets or two 18-hole rounds of golf with cart
on the Betsie Valley or Mountain Ridge course, including
use of Practice Center and all taxes/fees.
Lester White Painting
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Originally titled Earth Wind and Fire But Lester later decided to make it into a series of paintings titled “seasons change” because life takes us through many challenges and many changes good & sometimes disappointing
Originally titled Earth Wind and Fire But Lester later decided to make it into a series of paintings titled “seasons change” because life takes us through many challenges and many changes good & sometimes disappointing
Grand Rapids Gold Basketball Entertainment Package
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 flex tickets and a care package with a souvenir t-shirt, cup and other goodies branded with the Grand Rapids Gold logo
4 flex tickets and a care package with a souvenir t-shirt, cup and other goodies branded with the Grand Rapids Gold logo
Fredrik Meijer Garden Family Excursion
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes 2 adult and 2 children passes to the Beautiful Fredrik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids and a $50 Gift Card for dinner to use at a local restaurant.
Includes 2 adult and 2 children passes to the Beautiful Fredrik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids and a $50 Gift Card for dinner to use at a local restaurant.
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 tickets to a Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Production and a gift card for dinner at a local restaurant
2 tickets to a Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Production and a gift card for dinner at a local restaurant
Craigs Cruisers Arcade Package
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 in arcade vouchers and a $50 gift card to use at the venue for fun and food!
$100 in arcade vouchers and a $50 gift card to use at the venue for fun and food!