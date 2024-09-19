eventClosed

Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association's "Sponsoring A Dream" Silent Auction 2024

818 Butterworth St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Crystal Mountain Golf or Ski Resort Package item
Crystal Mountain Golf or Ski Resort Package
$500

Includes two nights’ accommodation for two adults in hotel room, breakfast for two and gratuity per stay, two all day/evening lift tickets or two 18-hole rounds of golf with cart on the Betsie Valley or Mountain Ridge course, including use of Practice Center and all taxes/fees.
Lester White Painting item
Lester White Painting
$250

Originally titled Earth Wind and Fire But Lester later decided to make it into a series of paintings titled “seasons change” because life takes us through many challenges and many changes good & sometimes disappointing
Grand Rapids Gold Basketball Entertainment Package item
Grand Rapids Gold Basketball Entertainment Package
$100

4 flex tickets and a care package with a souvenir t-shirt, cup and other goodies branded with the Grand Rapids Gold logo
Fredrik Meijer Garden Family Excursion item
Fredrik Meijer Garden Family Excursion
$75

Includes 2 adult and 2 children passes to the Beautiful Fredrik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids and a $50 Gift Card for dinner to use at a local restaurant.
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre item
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
$75

2 tickets to a Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Production and a gift card for dinner at a local restaurant
Craigs Cruisers Arcade Package item
Craigs Cruisers Arcade Package
$75

$100 in arcade vouchers and a $50 gift card to use at the venue for fun and food!

