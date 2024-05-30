Civic Excellence Gala 2024

Join Virtutem Populo for an inspiring evening celebrating civic excellence at our Gala! As a student-led nonprofit, we're proud to honor those who make a positive impact in our community. Teachers can nominate students who demonstrate outstanding civic engagement and activism. From volunteering to leading community projects, we'll shine a spotlight on those who embody the spirit of service. Enjoy an elegant evening filled with awards, speeches, and networking opportunities. Let's come together to recognize and applaud the dedication and passion of these exceptional students. Save the date and join us in fostering a culture of civic responsibility and leadership. Together, we can make a difference!