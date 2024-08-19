Sponsorship Opportunities - Tualatin Valley Creates
WEBSITE SPONSOR
$300
Includes clickable logo on TVC home page.
Includes clickable logo on TVC home page.
eBLAST SPONSOR
$1,000
- Includes clickable logo on TVC home page
- Includes clickable logo in all email communications:
--- Weekly Arts & Culture Events
--- Monthly Creative Industry News
--- TVC Announcements and Events
- Includes clickable logo on TVC home page
- Includes clickable logo in all email communications:
--- Weekly Arts & Culture Events
--- Monthly Creative Industry News
--- TVC Announcements and Events
ANNUAL EVENTS SPONSOR
$1,500
- Includes clickable logo on TVC home page
- Includes clickable logo in all email communications
- Name and logo on event programs and signage
- Verbal recognition and swag at events
- Recognition in event marketing
- Free attendance up to four events or workshops
Events include:
--- Creative Industry Networking Events
--- Professional Development Workshops
--- Panel Discussions & Community Conversations
- Includes clickable logo on TVC home page
- Includes clickable logo in all email communications
- Name and logo on event programs and signage
- Verbal recognition and swag at events
- Recognition in event marketing
- Free attendance up to four events or workshops
Events include:
--- Creative Industry Networking Events
--- Professional Development Workshops
--- Panel Discussions & Community Conversations