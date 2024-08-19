Sponsorship Opportunities - Tualatin Valley Creates

WEBSITE SPONSOR
$300
Includes clickable logo on TVC home page.
eBLAST SPONSOR
$1,000
- Includes clickable logo on TVC home page - Includes clickable logo in all email communications: --- Weekly Arts & Culture Events --- Monthly Creative Industry News --- TVC Announcements and Events
ANNUAL EVENTS SPONSOR
$1,500
- Includes clickable logo on TVC home page - Includes clickable logo in all email communications - Name and logo on event programs and signage - Verbal recognition and swag at events - Recognition in event marketing - Free attendance up to four events or workshops Events include: --- Creative Industry Networking Events --- Professional Development Workshops --- Panel Discussions & Community Conversations

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing