Evergreen Elementary PTA's shop

PTA Member Birthday Message
$5
If you are a PTA member then your child’s birthday message is $5
Non PTA Member Birthday Message
$10
Birthday messages for non-PTA members are $10. Consider joining the PTA…membership has its rewards!
Sponsor a Staff Member’s Birthday Message
$5
Consider sponsoring a staff member’s birthday message for only $5!!
